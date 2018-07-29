हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bharat

Disha Patani reveals the name of her character in Salman Khan starrer Bharat—See pic

While we don't know much about Disha's character in the movie, the actress took to Instagram to share something special.

Disha Patani reveals the name of her character in Salman Khan starrer Bharat—See pic
Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The beautiful and incredibly talented Disha Patani is all set to win hearts with her upcoming film 'Bharat'. The movie has an ensemble star cast of Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, Tabu and popular television actor Aasif Sheikh to name a few. The shoot of the film began a few days ago and nothing has been revealed about the characters that each actor/actress will play. There are reports that Disha will most probably be playing the role of Salman Khan's sister in the film but we will have to await the official announcement of the same.

While we don't know much about Disha's character in the movie, the actress took to Instagram to share something special. Disha's character in the film is named 'Radha'.

Check out the actress's pic here:

The leading lady of 'Bharat', Priyanka Chopra stunned everyone as she backed out of the film on July 27. The reason behind this is speculated to be her engagement with beau Nick Jonas. Reports regarding Priyanka and Nick's engagement surfaced on the same day and buzzword is high that the two might tie the knot in October this year.

Since Priyanka is no longer a part of the film, fans are curious to know who will replace the actress in the film.

Addressing such queries, the director, Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter and wrote, “Yes yes yes ... we will announce the leading lady of Bharat soon.. We have been shooting Non stop and the simultaneously preparing for international schedules ....”

The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition.

'Bharat' is scheduled for an Eid 2019 release.

Tags:
BharatDisha PataniSalman KhanPriyanka ChopraNick Jonas

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close