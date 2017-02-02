Filmfare awards: Akshay Kumar talks about not being nominated in 'best actor' category

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his versatile on-screen performance, recently opened up about not being nominated for Filmfare awards. For the record, Akki entered the prestigious Rs 100 crore club thrice last year. But, still, he was not named in the nominations for 'best actor' category of the awards.

The 49-year-old star stated that he believes in the awards and won't start questioning their credibility because of the same.

According to an indiatvnews.com report, originally attributed to a leading daily, Akshay said, “Maybe I didn’t deserve an award because there were many others who did a better job. Awards are good and because of these reasons I won’t stop believing or questioning awards.”

The humility of the 'Hera Pheri' hunk never fails to win our hearts.

In 2016, he conquered the Box Office with 'Rustom', 'Airlift' and 'Housefull 3'. Akshay is set to take silver screens by storm in February 2017 with 'Jolly LL.B 2'.