Akshay Kumar comes up with THIS 'app' idea to help martyrs' families

New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is known for his versatile on-screen performances, has once again stepped forward for a noble cause. The 49-year-old star on Tuesday took to Twitter to share a brilliant idea with his fans.

"Here I am standing up AGAIN for something I truly believe in because THEIR well-being MATTERS to ME! I'd love to know if it does to YOU as well?" Akki tweeted along with a video.

In the clip, the 'Airlift' hunk has proposed the idea of a special app with which people will be able to help the families of martyrs. With the app, people can donate money directly to the bank accounts of martyrs' families.

Check out his complete message:

He also asked people for their reviews about the same.