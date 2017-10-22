Golmaal Again becomes the latest victim of piracy after Newton

New Delhi: Just a few days ago, Rajkummar Rao starrer Newton became the victim of piracy right after the film was chosen to be India's official entry into the Oscars. Now, Rohit Shetty's Golmaal Again which hit the theaters on October 20, 2017 is the latest film to succumb to piracy.

The film collected a whopping Rs 30 Crores on Day one and has also emerged as one of the highest grossing films of Bollywood for the year 2017.

The mass entertainer was well received by audience and the critics but there's sad news for the filmmakers. The full movie is now available online, just a day after its release. Some websites have a poor print quality but some have managed to get their hands on the HD version as well.

Golmaal Again is the fourth installment of the Golmaal franchise. The first movie Golmaal: Fun Unlimited released in the year 2006 and was loved by everyone.

The film, Golmaal Again stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemu, Prakash Raj, Sirshak Shrestha and Neil Nitin Mukesh in lead roles. The movie tells the story of five orphans who got separated during their stay in an orphanage.