Golmaal Again collections: Blockbuster run continues at Box Office

Rohit Shetty's latest outing Golmaal Again has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The horror comedy venture has managed to tickle the funny bones of viewers and the gold run continues.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 18:29 PM IST
New Delhi: Rohit Shetty's latest outing Golmaal Again has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The horror comedy venture has managed to tickle the funny bones of viewers and the gold run continues.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check out his tweets which reflect about the BO figures.

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy-drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted. 

