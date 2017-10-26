Golmaal Again collections: Blockbuster run continues at Box Office

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty's latest outing Golmaal Again has hit the bull's eye at the Box Office. The horror comedy venture has managed to tickle the funny bones of viewers and the gold run continues.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Check out his tweets which reflect about the BO figures.

#GolmaalAgain continues to collect in double digits... Week 1 should close at ₹ 135 cr [+/-]... SUPER! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2017

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr, Wed 10.05 cr. Total: ₹ 126.94 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2017

#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Wednesday, 25 October 2017: $ 4.18 million [₹ 27.09 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 26, 2017

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy-drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted.