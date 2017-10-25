Golmaal Again collections: Rohit Shetty's directorial hits jackpot in domestic market

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty's latest outing Golmaal Again has hit the jackpot at the Box Office. The horror comedy has turned out to be a money spinner and the star cast couldn't be happier.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Tarran Adarsh. Check out his tweets which reflect about the BO figures.

#GolmaalAgain Fri 30.14 cr, Sat 28.37 cr, Sun 29.09 cr, Mon 16.04 cr, Tue 13.25 cr. Total: ₹ 116.89 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2017

#GolmaalAgain - OVERSEAS - Total till Tuesday, 24 October 2017: $ 3.91 million [₹ 25.47 cr]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 25, 2017

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Ajay Devgn thanked his fans for liking the film so much. He took to Twitter and shared this poster:

Thank you for showing us so much love! pic.twitter.com/kd0dKrZeVP — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 25, 2017

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy-drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted.