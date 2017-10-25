Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Golmaal Again collections: Rohit Shetty's directorial hits jackpot in domestic market

Maverick filmmaker Rohit Shetty's latest outing Golmaal Again has hit the jackpot at the Box Office. The horror comedy has turned out to be a money spinner and the star cast couldn't be happier.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Oct 25, 2017, 15:46 PM IST
Pic Courtesy: Movie Stills

Noted film critic and trade analyst Tarran Adarsh. Check out his tweets which reflect about the BO figures.

The film is a fourth part of the superhit Golmaal franchise which has always managed to make viewers go bonkers. The mass entertainer boasts of an ensemble star cast with Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu and Neil Nitin Mukesh in pivotal parts.

Ajay Devgn thanked his fans for liking the film so much. He took to Twitter and shared this poster:

Also, veteran comedian Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, Vrajesh Hirjee and Prakash Raj play interesting parts in the horror comedy-drama. The film released during Diwali time and encashed on the festivity.

Once again Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn's collaboration has turned gold at the Box Office and proved why this jodi is most wanted. 

 

 

golmaal againgolmaal again collectionsAjay DevgnRohit ShettyBollywood
