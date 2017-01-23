close
'Jolly LL.B 2' trailer 2: Akshay Kumar brings forward intense side of legal system

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 15:37
New Delhi: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who is known for his versatile on-screen performances, took to Twitter on Monday to share the new trailer of his upcoming film 'Jolly LL.B 2'. Here, Akki can be seen displaying his tough attitude in front of the corrupt to bring forward the truth.

"Standing up for what is right is not easy. But Jolly will not back down in front of the corrupt. #JollyLLB2NewTrailer," he posted on the social media. The second trailer is engrossing enough to get you excited for the movie.

Don’t believe us? Watch for yourself:

'Jolly LLB 2' will hit the silver screen on February 10 this year. The Subhash Kapoor directorial also features Huma Qureshi in a key role.

The movie is the sequel to Arshad Warsi's 2013 release 'Jolly LLB'.

First Published: Monday, January 23, 2017 - 15:37

