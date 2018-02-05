Junglee teaser: Vidyut Jammwal's act will leave you impressed—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is known for flaunting a chiselled and athletic body. His action act often leaves the audiences awe-struck and looks like it's time for yet another entertainer from the actor.

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone's successful international debut, it's Vidyut's turn for the same. Yes! The actor will be seen in Hollywood director Chuck Russell's upcoming venture titled 'Junglee'.

'Junglee' tells the story of a family and their relationship with elephants. After the fresh still was released, now the makers have shared a small teaser video of the film.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the video.

Here's a glimpse of #Junglee... Check out the video featuring Vidyut Jammwal and Bhola, his co-star from the film... Chuck Russell directs... Dussehra 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/HUsaRcrcTg — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2018

'Junglee' is headed to hit the screens on Dussehra, October 19, 2018. The film reportedly revolves around a character named Ashwath, born in the jungles of Kerala. Much to his animal-activist father's disappointment, Ashwath goes on to become a big-shot veterinarian in the big city of Mumbai.

When Ashwath returns to Kerala after years he decides to expose and fight against the elephant poaching racket in the country.

Vidyut's elephant friend is called 'Bhola' in the film. Director Chuck Russell has previously helmed Hollywood biggies such as 'The Mask', 'Scorpion King'.