'Kaabil' will inspire people: Yami Gautam

New Delhi: Bollywood's fair and lovely girl Yami Gautam is all set to star opposite superstar Hrithik Roshan in Sanjya Gupta's directorial 'Kaabil'. Both the lead actors play visually impaired characters in the film.

IANS quoted Yami as saying, "During the preparation for my role of Supriya in the film, I realised that they are the coolest people you can ever come across. Though my character is visually impaired, she is independent, travels alone, goes for work and has a normal life like anyone of us. There comes the idea of not to be sympathetic but treat them equally."

The actress revealed that she went through a lot of research work for her character to look real. Yami watched videos and attended various workshops by a professional coach that helped her to get various nuances to portray the character.

Talking about the film, Yami said: "It is a very inspiring story that celebrates the unexplored potential of an individual. And at the end of the film, you will not feel sympathetic towards Rohan and Supriya, but inspired."

'Kaabil, which also features Ronit Roy, Rohit Roy, Narendra Jha and Girish Kulkarni, is slated to hit the screen on January 25, 2017. It will be releasing alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Raees'.

(With IANS inputs)