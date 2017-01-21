Kapil Sharma's 'FIRANGI' connection REVEALED! All you need to know

New Delhi: Ace comedian cum actor Kapil Sharma is a well-known face today. 'The Kapil Sharma Show' has become the one-stop destination for celebrities to promote their upcoming ventures. The masses love Kapil Sharma and their is no denying the fact.

Kapil has featured in an Abbas-Mustan film 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon' and the film did great business at the box office. The king of comedy is now venturing into film production. Yes! You heard that right.

Kapil confirmed the news by revealing the details on Twitter. He posted: “My first Bollywood movie as a producer .."FIRANGI" .. coming soon.. need ur blessings :)

My first Bollywood movie as a producer .."FIRANGI" .. coming soon.. need ur blessings :) — KAPIL (@KapilSharmaK9) January 21, 2017

'Firangi' will star Ishita Dutta and Kapil in the lead and will be a comedy drama reportedly. The film is said to be helmed by Punjabi filmmaker Rajiv Dhingra. Not much has been revealed about the venture as yet. It is co-produced by Kapil Sharma.

The ace comedian also featured in the prestigious Forbes India's rich celebrity list 2016.

So, now you know what is the connection between Kapil and Firangi!