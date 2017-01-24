Mahira Khan expresses desire to promote 'Raees' with Shah Rukh Khan
New Delhi: Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan recently expressed her desire to promote the upcoming Bollywood film 'Raees' with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The 32-year-old diva stated that it is her right to be in an interview with King Khan.
"I also want to promote the film. I also want to be in an interview with Shah Rukh Khan talking about it. Why not? Why is it I get told that that's asking for too much? It isn't! It is my right. This was also my film," ANI quoted her as saying.
Due to political tension between India and Pakistan, Mahira is unable to promote the movie in India. 'Raees' will be releasing on January 25 this year. The Rahul Dholakia directorial also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a prominent role.
'Raees' will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'. It is said to be the biggest Box Office battle of the ongoing year so far.
