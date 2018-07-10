हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
No Katrina Kaif cameo in Salman Khan's 'Bharat'?

The film also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role. 

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Katrina Kaif, who is currently setting the US on fire with her dancing moves as part of Salman Khan's Da-bangg Reloaded tour won't be seen in his next 'Bharat'. Well, the buzz sometime back was that the actress might be seen doing a special role in the film and that had got her fans excited.

According to BollywoodLife.com, Katrina is no longer be a part of the venture after there were last-minute changes made to the script. Quoting a source, the report states that the role which the actress was supposed to play didn't really add up to anything major, so it was mutually decided between the makers and her that it's better to not go ahead with it.

And everything has been settled amicably as Kat is good friends with both Salman and Ali Abbas Zafar, the director of the film. 'Bharat' will see Priyanka Chopra back on the silver screens after a brief hiatus.

The film also stars Disha Patani in a pivotal role. It is jointly produced by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Bhushan Kumar. It happens to be a remake of the 2014 South Korean film Ode to My Father. 'Bharat' is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid, 2019.

Are you excited for this one?

