Padmaavat: Ranveer Singh creates a new record – Deets inside

Mumbai: Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat will hold a special place in Ranveer Singh’s life for sure. The film in which the hunk of an actor essays Alauddin Khilji, has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone at the Box Office and is winning hearts across the globe.

The magnum opus co-starring Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor was in the eye of storm and had released almost a month and 24 days after it was actually slated to hit the silverscreen.

Though Shahid and Deepika were the main protagonists, it was Ranveer’s Khilji act that stole the show. His beast-like avatar and jaw-dropping performance sent shivers down the spine of many and the audience loved to hate him for pulling off such a terrific role almost effortlessly.

But playing Khilji mustn’t have been a cakewalk. The young actor had to work very hard to get his beefed-up look right and also mentally prepare himself for the complex role.

His dedication reaped fruits and his passion for his art reflected on screen through his spellbinding performance. From start to finish, it was all about Ranveer.

And with Padmaavat, Ranveer has become the youngest male actor to make it to the prestigious Rs 200 crore club.

Indian movie industry tracker Ramesh Bala took to Twitter to write: “At 32, @RanveerOfficial becomes the youngest actor (M) to have an entry in the ₹ 200 Cr All-India Nett Club with #Padmaavat.. Congrats! (sic).”

At 32, @RanveerOfficial becomes the youngest actor (M) to have an entry in the ₹ 200 Cr All-India Nett Club with #Padmaavat.. Congrats! pic.twitter.com/IboHnnm76i — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) 6 February 2018

After watching the film during the special screening a couple of days before its release on January 25, Ranveer took to Twitter to share a heartfelt post.

He wrote: “I saw Padmaavat in 3D IMAX last night. I am so overwhelmed with the film at this point that words fail me. I feel immensely blessed.

I am so proud of my team. Team PADMAAVAT for the win. High tens and monster hugs to everyone!

I am happy and relieved with the reactions to my performance. Thank you all for your kind and generous praise. Sanjay Sir has given me a gift of a character that I will forever be indebted to him for in my life, more than I already am. You have shaped me into the artist that I am, Sir. I love you.

For me the sheer toil of our film’s team has translated as magic on the big screen. And today on the eve of the release of our beloved film, I wish you all a very Happy Republic Day in advance and invite you all to the cinema halls. I am proud to be a part of a film that our whole country can be proud of. Jai Hind.”