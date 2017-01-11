Pakistani artistes controversy: Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Raees’ distributor receives threat from Shiv Sena wing

New Delhi: The much-talked-about Pakistani artistes in Indian films controversy has landed Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming release 'Raees' in trouble once again. Film distributor Akshaye Rathi on Tuesday took to the social media to share with twitterati that he has received a threat from Shiv Sena's Chhattisgarh wing against the release of the Rahul Dholakia directorial.

The political party has reportedly warned the distributor of the consequences if they go forward with 'Raees'. Akshaye has now approached the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister's Office and Shiv Sena's Youth Wing President Aaditya Thackeray to look into this matter.

"Dear @AUThackeray, We have received this threat letter from your Chhattisgarh unit against playing @iamsrk's #Raees. Do you endorse it?" he tweeted.

'Raees' is facing a strong backlash from some sections of the India society for featuring Pakistani sensation Mahira Khan.

Earlier in 2016, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) gave a 48-hour ultimatum to all Pakistani cine and tele-artistes to quit India or face consequences in the wake of the September 18 Uri terror attack that killed 19 Indian soldiers.

Request all @iamsrk fans to help me bring this to the notice of @AUThackeray. I'm sure he will take action against this nuisance. #Raees https://t.co/k6xvFMi1aM — Akshaye Rathi (@akshayerathi) 10 January 2017

The subsequent bilateral unrest between India and Pakistan had a spill over in film industries on both sides of the border.