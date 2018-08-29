हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra to join forces with this filmmaker for her next?

All eyes are set on what other Hindi movie project does the actress gives her nod to. 

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra, who was earlier set to be seen in Salman Khan's 'Bharat' left the movie midway citing her own personal reasons. The talented actress recently got engaged to beau Nick Jonas and that remained the buzz maker for days.

All eyes are set on what other Hindi movie project does the actress gives her nod to. Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj recently revealed that he might collaborate with PeeCee soon. According to Pinkvilla.com, the director in a media interaction was quoted as saying, “Priyanka (also) wants to work with me. And we are working with each other. Hopefully, we will start the film next year.”

The movie is reportedly based on Shakespeare's play Twelfth Night. The actress has previously worked with the filmmaker in 'Saat Khoon Maaf' and 'Kaminey'.

Besides, Priyanka has also signed 'Margarita With A Straw' fame director Shonali Bose's next which is tentatively titled 'The Sky Is Pink'. It also features Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in the lead roles. The film is reportedly based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. 

Priyanka Chopra, Vishal Bhardwaj, Nick Jonas, Bollywood

