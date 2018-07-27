हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra walks out of Salman Khan's Bharat? Reason will leave you surprised

Priyanka Chopra's decision to exit the project mid-way has left the entire 'Bharat' team shocked. 

Image Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra, who was set to make her comeback to Bollywood with Ali Abbas Zafar's 'Bharat' starring Salman Khan, is no longer a part of the project. As per a Mumbai Mirror report, the 'Quantico' actress has reportedly walked out of the film and has conveyed this to the team of 'Bharat'. 

Priyanka announced her decision to exit the project to the team on Thursday saying that she has bagged a bigger project and hence is withdrawing herself from the project, reported Mumbai Mirror. However, Bollywoodlife.com attributed a source saying that the actress apparently took the decision because of her wedding to her rumoured boyfriend and American singer Nick Jonas. 

The shooting of the film began only recently with Salman who plays a motorcycle stuntman and Disha who plays a trapeze artist in a circus in the 1960s. On Thursday, a song, choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant, was picturised on Salman and Disha. Earlier, it was reported that Salman's character in the film will undergo various transformations spanning different age group from 18 to 70-year-old guy. In fact, Priyanka was gearing to begin shooting for the film from August 10 with a Holi song sequence that was supposed to be picturised on her and Salman. 

However, if reports of Priyanka quitting the film is true, it is likely to affect her relationship with Salman. The 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor is reported to be completely baffled after Priyanka's decision. It is to be noted that it was Salman who had welcomed Priyanka to 'Bharat' and how she had replied to him on Twitter had made everyone assumed that the film would be one of the most awaited projects of 2019. 

Only recently, Priyanka was spotted paying a visit to Salman's sister Arpita Khan Sharma at her Mumbai residence. We wonder if the actress had conveyed her decision to quit the film to Arpita that evening. 

'Bharat' is reportedly a remake of the 2014 South Korean film 'Ode to My Father'. The film will be set in the backdrop of India in 1947 and will take us through the events during the country’s partition. Not just that, the film will showcase significant events over a period of 70 years since partition. The film was set to reunite Priyanka and Salman on-screen after their last 2008 fantasy comedy 'God Tussi Great Ho'. 

