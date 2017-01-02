Raees new POSTERS: Shah Rukh Khan's bruised look and Mahira intense pose will make you jump the calendar!

New Delhi: Come January 25 and Shah Rukh Khan fans will get to see their favourite actor in and as 'Raees'. The much-awaited flick has raised the curiosity levels and now the superstar shared two new posters from the film.

The first poster has SRK and Mahira Khan. While Shah Rukh looks bruised in the poster Mahira has an intense posture with eyes shut. You have to see it to get that feel. Also, the caption used by SRK is dayum filmy.

The second poster gives us major gangster feel as Shah Rukh's head is covered in style with a keffiyeh and boy those black round glasses. Again, don't miss the caption there. 'Raees' has been directed by Rahul Dholakia and will be clashing at the box office with Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil'.

Check out the posters here: