Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor claims Box Office top spot with Sanju; film mints over Rs 120 crores in the opening weekend

The biopic in which Ranbir essays actor Sanjay Dutt has helped him resurrect his Box Office Graph.   

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor is back and how! The hunk of an actor who was badly in need of a Box Office blockbuster to his credit has claimed the top spot with his latest release Sanju.

The biopic in which Ranbir essays actor Sanjay Dutt has helped him resurrect his Box Office Graph. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial has minted over Rs 120 crore in the opening weekend and has thus got the biggest weekend opening this year. It has surpassed Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat, Salman Khan's Race 3, Tiger Shroff's Baaghi 2 and Ajay Devgn's Raid.

Trade analyst and movie critic Taran Adarsh, who had predicted the film's bright fortunes at the Box Office took Twitter to share the latest collection figures.

He tweeted:

#Sanju sets the BO on ... Gets #JaaduKiJhappi from the audience... Collects ₹ 46.71 cr on Sun, MIND-BOGGLING... Has an EXCEPTIONAL ₹  cr+ opng weekend... Emerges HIGHEST OPENING WEEKEND of 2018... Fri 34.75 cr, Sat 38.60 cr, Sun 46.71 cr. Total: ₹ 120.06 cr. India biz.

While #Sanju has crossed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #Race3 by a distance, it has also crossed the *extended weekend biz* of #Padmaavat by a margin... That’s not all, #Sanju has also surpassed the *3-day opening weekend biz* of #TigerZindaHai [₹ 114.93 cr]... AWESOME!

 "TOP 5 - 2018
Opening Weekend biz...
1. #Sanju ₹ 120.06 cr
2. #Padmavaat ₹ 114 cr [5-day *extended* weekend; select previews on Wed, released on Thu]... Hindi + Tamil + Telugu.
3. #Race3 ₹ 106.47 cr
4. #Baaghi2 ₹ 73.10 cr
5. #Raid ₹ 41.01 cr
India biz.(sic)."
 

Sanju based on Sanjay Dutt's tumultuous life experiences is produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

The multi-starrer has Paresh Rawal on board to play Sunil Dutt (Sanjay's father) and Manisha Koirala to essay Nargis (Sanjay's mother).

The film also stars Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Karishma Tanna and Jim Sarbh.

RK's previous release Jagga Jasoos (2017) directed by Anurag Basu and co-starring his former real-life girlfriend Katrina Kaif proved to be a dud at the Box Office. 

Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016 saved Ranbir's career graph to an extent that was dented by flops such as Besharam (2013), Tamasha (2014), Roy (2015) and Bombay Velvet (2015).

Ranbir is an actor par excellence who delivered spellbinding performances in Imtiaz Ali's Rockstar and Anurag Basu's Barfi!. In a career spanning over a decade, Ranbir has done a variety of roles and has taken up unconventional roles in films like Wake Up Sid and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year.

Here's wishing Ranbir hearty congratulations for the success of Sanju.

