Salman Khan conned by 'OK Jaanu' star Aditya Roy Kapur; others BEWARE!

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Saturday, January 7, 2017 - 11:58
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Can you ever believe that superstar Salman Khan may get conned by a fellow actor? Well, this surprisingly stands true and the star in question is none other than generation next actor Aditya Roy Kapur.

Adi has found a great way to promote his upcoming venture 'OK Jaanu' starring Shraddha Kapoor in the lead. Aditya conned Salman to pose shirtless with him standing opposite a portrait of the superstar.

He even posted the same on Salman's Twitter handle. Not just that, he then tweeted about conning the other two Khans—Shah Rukh, Aamir besides Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan and Ajay Devgn as well.

The tweets are interesting, do check them out. He indeed found a unique way of promoting his film.

'OK Jaanu' has been directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Dharma Productions. It is slated to hit the screens on January 13, 2017. The film is an official remake of Tamil superhit by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.

