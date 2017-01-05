Aditya Roy Kapur latest shirtless still makes him 'OK Jaanu' undoubtedly!
New Delhi: Aditya Roy Kapur is one of the generation next actors who not only looks dashing on-screen but has a huge female fan base too. The actor, who started off as a VJ with a popular music channel is now one of the most sought after actors in B-Town.
His upcoming venture 'OK Jaanu' will see him once again with 'Aashiqui 2' actress Shraddha Kapoor. Recently, Dharma productions shared a latest still of Aditya on Twitter where he is bare bodied and dayum he looks so cool!
'OK Jaanu' has been directed by Shaad Ali and produced by Mani Ratnam and Dharma Productions. It is slated to hit the screens on January 13, 2017. The film is an official remake of Tamil superhit by Mani Ratnam 'OK Kanmani' starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen. The Hindi remake also stars veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah and Leela Samson in pivotal roles.
Check out the post here:
#ThursdayThought What makes this Jaanu so irresistible? #AdityaRoyKapur #OkJaanu #January13 pic.twitter.com/DWENvfUHpS
— Dharma Productions (@DharmaMovies) January 5, 2017
