Sanjay Leela Bhansali finally opens up about attack on 'Padmavati' sets

New Delhi: Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Saturday finally opened up about the attack on the sets of his upcoming film 'Padmavati'. The 53-year-old star clarified that there is no objectionable sequence in the movie.

According to IANS, an official statement issued on behalf of SLB said, "Sanjay Leela Bhansali has shot two films in Jaipur and despite his love for Rajasthan, for the safety of his crew, we have decided to leave the city post the shocking incident where miscreants damaged property and misbehaved with the crew on the shoot of 'Padmavati'."

"SLB had directed the opera 'Padmavati' to packed houses in Paris and earned worldwide praise for it. He was inspired by the beautiful and courageous queen and is making a feature film on the story. We clarify that there is no dream sequence or any objectionable scene between Rani Padmavati and Allauddin Khilji. We have been carefully researching and making the film... The attack on the shoot and crew was uncalled for and was extremely damaging to the image of the beautiful city of Jaipur," the statement added.

Karni Sena activists on Friday assaulted Sanjay on sets of the film. They even slapped him and tore off his shirt. It is alleged that the 'Bajirao Mastani' director has distorted history in the forthcoming flick.

"We are confident that Mewar will be proud of the film made on their revered queen. We do not want to hurt any sentiments and would appreciate if the local people support us in making this film and making their queen revered by the world," the statement read.

In the attack, the crew was also assaulted and the equipments were also reportedly damaged. And, as a result, the shoot of 'Padmavati' has been stalled.

'Padmavati' will feature Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji, Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Shahid Kapoor as Rawal Ratan Singh.

It is expected to release on November 17 this year.