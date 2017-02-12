close
Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar celebrate seven years of 'My Name Is Khan'

By Raghav Jaitly | Last Updated: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 11:08
New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to Twitter to celebrate seven years of their film 'My Name Is Khan'. They also thanked the cast and crew of the movie for the same.

"It’s kinda sad too that MNIK is still relevant.But thx Karan Ravi Kajol SEL Shibani Niranjan Deepa Jimmy & all cast/crew for a special film," SRK posted online.

The 'Student Of The Year' director tweeted, "Thanks you Rizvan....for spreading your love ...your message....your innocence..... #7YearsOfMyNameIsKhan." 

Along with the tweet, Karan also posted an interesting picture online. The image is actually a still from the flick where King Khan is essaying his on-screen character 'Rizvan'.

'My Name Is Khan' also featured Kajol, Sonya Jehan, Jimmy Shergill and Zarina Wahab in prominent roles. It became one of the most talked-about films of 2010. 

First Published: Sunday, February 12, 2017 - 10:36

