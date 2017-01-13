Shah Rukh Khan's 'daring aur dimag' in 'Raees' latest dialogue promo will make you jump the calendar!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 17:09
New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is ready to make his fans go weak at the knees with his Miyan bhai avatar. He will playing a bootlegger in 'Raees' and the trailer has already set the pace for this gangster film.
The latest dialogue promo of 'Raees' shows SRK using his daring aur dimaag to achieve big in life. The film has class actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui playing a tough cop and Pakistani actress Mahira Khan as the female lead.
'Raees' is set to open in theatres on January 25, 2017, and will be clashing with Hrithik Roshan's 'Kaabil' at the box office.
Watch the dialogue promo here:
First Published: Friday, January 13, 2017 - 17:09
