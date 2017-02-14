Shahid Kapoor's soldier look from 'Rangoon' is rough and tough!

New Delhi: Maverick filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's upcoming venture 'Rangoon' has an impressive and an interesting star cast with the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut. Imagine the deadly trio in one frame—what a visual delight for fans!

'Rangoon' is set in the backdrop of World War II where Kangana plays Miss Julia, Shahid will be seen as Nawab Malik and Saif as Rustom Rusi Billimoria. Now, Sasha took to Instagram and shared his look as a soldier from the film.

Shahid looks kind of rough and tough with mud on his face and body, giving it a real feel. You will surely not want to miss this cinematic treat which is releasing on February 24, 2017. This is Kangana's first film with Vishal whereas Saif's second outing after 'Omkara' and Shahid's third venture with the filmmaker.