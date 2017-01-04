Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur discuss 'calculation skills' in dialogue promo of 'OK Jaanu'

New Delhi: Bollywood stars - Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur – are all geared up to bring to life a millennial love story with their upcoming release 'OK Jaanu'. In the latest dialogue of their film, the duo can be seen discussing 'calculation skills'.

Wait, it is not what you think! Actually, here, the 'Baaghi' diva takes ARK to a gynaecologist's clinic and raises serious doubts about her pregnancy in his mind. This is when the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' questions Shraddha about their 'calculation skills'.

Watch for yourself:

With 'Ok Jaanu', Aditya will once again be sharing the screen space with diva Shraddha. The flick is directed by Shaad Ali.

'Ok Jaanu' is an official remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.