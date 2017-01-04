Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur discuss 'calculation skills' in dialogue promo of 'OK Jaanu'
New Delhi: Bollywood stars - Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur – are all geared up to bring to life a millennial love story with their upcoming release 'OK Jaanu'. In the latest dialogue of their film, the duo can be seen discussing 'calculation skills'.
Wait, it is not what you think! Actually, here, the 'Baaghi' diva takes ARK to a gynaecologist's clinic and raises serious doubts about her pregnancy in his mind. This is when the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' questions Shraddha about their 'calculation skills'.
Watch for yourself:
With 'Ok Jaanu', Aditya will once again be sharing the screen space with diva Shraddha. The flick is directed by Shaad Ali.
'Ok Jaanu' is an official remake of Mani Ratnam's Tamil film O Kadhal Kanmani starring Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Toofan Aala: Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup anthem will motivate you to do good
- 'Kidre Jaawan' from Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haraamkhor' will make you self-introspect!
- Shraddha Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur discuss 'calculation skills' in dialogue promo of 'OK Jaanu'
- Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar to headline Coachella 2017
- Hansal Mehta's 'Omerta' our most explosive work: Rajkummar Rao
- Hansal Mehta's 'Omerta' our most explosive work: Rajkummar Rao
- Ayushmann Khurrana has seen Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Haraamkhor' already! Here's what he said
- Attention 'Raees' Shah Rukh Khan, Yusuf Pathan just stole your thunder - Here's how
- Was starstruck to meet Jackie Chan for the first time: Amyra Dastur
- Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan to don different look in 'Thugs of Hindostan'! Here's what you should know