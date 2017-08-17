close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sushant Singh Rajput promotes 'good friend' Kriti Sanon's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' through a VIDEO message!

Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's personal life has drawn many eyeballs of late. After his much talked about break-up with longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, rumour mills were rife that he is dating 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon.

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 20:40
Sushant Singh Rajput promotes &#039;good friend&#039; Kriti Sanon&#039;s &#039;Bareilly Ki Barfi&#039; through a VIDEO message!
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's personal life has drawn many eyeballs of late. After his much talked about break-up with longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, rumour mills were rife that he is dating 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon.

However, the two have always denied any link-up rumour and maintained the 'good friend' stand. So, when his 'good friend's film is releasing this week, it is only expected of Sushant to promote it in a fun way.

Bareilly Ki Barfi: This BTS video of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will make your mouth water! - Watch
MUST READ
Bareilly Ki Barfi: This BTS video of Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will make your mouth water! - Watch

He shared a video message talking about Kriti's upcoming venture 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. It is slated to hit the screens on August 18, 2017. 

Watch video:

TAGS

Sushant Singh RajputKriti SanonBareilly Ki BarfiBollywoodBitti

From Zee News

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-hot-to-handle
Music

Bhoomi: Sunny Leone’s sizzling ‘TrippyTrippy’ dance is too-...

Dharmendra makes debut on social media
People

Dharmendra makes debut on social media

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Barcelona terror attack
People

British Actress Laila Rouass tweets while hiding amidst Ba...

&#039;Star Wars&#039; Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works
Movies

'Star Wars' Obi-Wan Kenobi film in the works

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi review: Check out Bollywood’s verdict

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!
Movies

Judwaa 2: Check out the brand new poster!

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film
Movies

Bareilly Ki Barfi: Reasons to watch the film

Justin Bieber unveils new track &#039;Friends&#039;
Music

Justin Bieber unveils new track 'Friends'

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Kochi
People

Sunny Leone overwhelmed after receiving grand welcome in Ko...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video