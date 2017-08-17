Sushant Singh Rajput promotes 'good friend' Kriti Sanon's 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' through a VIDEO message!

New Delhi: Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput's personal life has drawn many eyeballs of late. After his much talked about break-up with longtime girlfriend Ankita Lokhande, rumour mills were rife that he is dating 'Raabta' co-star Kriti Sanon.

However, the two have always denied any link-up rumour and maintained the 'good friend' stand. So, when his 'good friend's film is releasing this week, it is only expected of Sushant to promote it in a fun way.

He shared a video message talking about Kriti's upcoming venture 'Bareilly Ki Barfi'. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao. It is slated to hit the screens on August 18, 2017.

