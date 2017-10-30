Varun Dhawan unveils first look from Shoojit Sircar’s October

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan took to Twitter on October 30 to unveil the first still from his upcoming film October. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, October marks Dhawan’s first collaboration with the maverick filmmaker.

The Judwaa 2 actor, who has had a rocking time at the Box Office with the masala entertainer, is thrilled to be a part of Sircar’s film.

He took to Twitter to share his look in the film:

As October comes to an end it arrives earlier next year. #October releases on 13 th April now.@ShoojitSircar @ronnielahiri @BanitaSandhu pic.twitter.com/1OtO1zjlo2 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) 30 October 2017

The film will mark the launch of Banita Sandhu, an actress who is all set to create a niche for herself in the film industry.

October will bring back Sircar's dream team which has Juhi Chaturvedi and co-producer Ronnie Lahiri on board after a super successful Vicky Donor and Piku.

Both these films struck an emotional chord with the audience. Vicky Donor introduced Ayushmann Khurrana to Bollywood while Piku helped Deepika bag a Filmfare Award.

Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Student of the Year, has had a great time as an actor in the industry. His films have garnered good response at the Box Office so far and his performances have been appreciated by the audience.

He has also been a part of a film like Badlapur, a story that revolved around vengeance. So it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Dhawan has already displayed his versatility. And it would be interesting to see what role this young actor plays in the film and how he pulls it off.

October is slated to release on April 13 next year.