Veere Di Wedding: Brand new poster of Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer out

Mumbai: After unveiling the first poster of Veere Di Wedding on October 24, Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to share the second poster of the film which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Going by the poster, Veere Di Wedding promises to be a thoroughly entertaining film which is all about women!

Check out the poster here:

This film has been in news since its inception. Recently, Sonam took to her social media page to slam a blind item published by an online portal.

Sonam was livid over gossip around an alleged 'cat fight' on the sets of her film.

In a Twitter post, Sonam wrote: "Dear websites, you can put out as many 'blind items' (aka gossip you were too lazy to fact-check) as you like pitting women against each other. It may get you clicks but it won't be the truth. Must you insist on shoving this tired patriarchal concept of women cat fighting into our film (which is not about a road trip) as if grown, intelligent women have nothing better to do."

"We will continue to be actual friends and try and make a kick-ass movie and prove that women can work with each other, get along and have a blast. Because we can, we are and we will continue to. And on schedule. Please keep in mind how outdated, irresponsible, and harmful your narrative is and frustrating for a culture of women who actually want to work together. There is no place for it anymore. Sincerely, The cast and crew of 'Veere Di Wedding'."

The film will mark Kareena’s return to the big screen after attaining motherhood. Kareena’s latest – Ki and Ka – opposite Arjun Kapoor directed by R Balki proved to be a dud at the Box Office. And it will be interesting to see Kareena in a film for the first since the birth of her son Taimur on December 20, 2016.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh, the film jointly produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures, Saffron Broadcast and Media Ltd and An Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network production, also stars Swara Bhasker & Shikha Talsania.

The film is all set to hit the silverscreen on May 18, 2018.