Rail Budget: FM Arun Jaitley allocates Rs 1.48 lakh cr for railways, promises Wi-Fi, CCTVs in all trains

1 February 2018, 13:25 PM
''Strengthening the railway network and enhancing Indian Railways’ carrying capacity has been a major focus of the Government. Railways’ Capex for the year 2018-19 has been pegged at Rs 1,48,528 crore. A large part of the Capex is devoted to capacity creation, '' the FM said.
#Budget2018 Strengthening the railway network and enhancing Railways’ carrying capacity has been a major focus of the Government. Railways’ Capex for the year 2018-19 has been pegged at `1,48,528 crore. A large part of the Capex is devoted to capacity creation. pic.twitter.com/qsPvNogE2u
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 13:21 PM
Railway stations with more than 25,000 footfalls will have escalators: FM
Railway stations with more than 25,000 footfalls will have escalators: FM Shri @arunjaitley #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/IVeWjLfXuU
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 12:23 PM
5 lakh Wi-Fi spots to be created in rural areas: Finance Minister.
1 February 2018, 12:22 PM
1 lakh Gram Panchayats connected to optic fibre completed: FM
1 February 2018, 12:22 PM
Airports Authority of India now has 124 airports, this will be expanded by 5 times, aim of 1 billion trips a year: FM
1 February 2018, 12:20 PM
UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam naagrik) scheme will connect 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads: Arun Jaitley
1 February 2018, 12:20 PM
Focus will be on safety, maintenance of railway tracks, increase in use of technology and fog safety devices, reiterates FM
1 February 2018, 12:19 PM
Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru: FM
1 February 2018, 12:19 PM
Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has been taken up: FM
1 February 2018, 12:16 PM
An institute is coming up in Vadodara to train the manpower required for the high speed railway projects: FM
1 February 2018, 12:16 PM
Foundation stone of the bullet train was laid in September 2017: FM
1 February 2018, 12:12 PM
Capacity to be upped five times: FM
1 February 2018, 12:12 PM
36,000-km of rail track renewal targeted in the coming year, says FM
1 February 2018, 12:11 PM
Rs 11,000 crore to be allocated for Mumbai Railways: FM
1 February 2018, 12:11 PM
90-km of double tracks in Mumbai: FM
1 February 2018, 12:10 PM
There is significant achievements of physical targets by Railways: FM
1 February 2018, 12:09 PM
12,000 wagons, 5160 coaches and 700 locomotives being procured. Arun Jaitley
1 February 2018, 12:08 PM
All railways stations and trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively: Arun Jaitley
1 February 2018, 12:07 PM
All railways stations with more than 25,000 footfall to have escalators: FM
1 February 2018, 12:02 PM
Focus on safety, improvement of rail tracks top priority: FM
Rs 1,48,528 crore capital expenditure for Indian Railways for 2018-19: FM Jaitley
1 February 2018, 12:00 PM
Click here to know about the various rail projects launched in Punjab by the Indian Railways.
पंजाब में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Punjab #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/kx3kGOHxdb
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 11:58 AM
Here is the link of various rail projects launched in Odisha in the recent past.
ओडिसा में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Odisha #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/RgV5gnmvwz
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 11:46 AM
Here is the itemized price list of all the items sold on Indian Railway, with the detailed specification of what it includes.
Catering charges of #IndianRailway https://t.co/IRt8NqdnUL via @YouTube#Catering #IndianRailwayFood
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 17, 2017
1 February 2018, 11:43 AM
Here is the glimpse of rail projects launched in Maharastra in recent years.
महाराष्ट्र में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Maharashtra #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/8zecHxUdpq
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 11:42 AM
Here is the glimpse of the rail projects launched in MP in the recent years.
मध्य प्रदेश में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #MadhyaPradesh #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/lok4RQrSTc
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 11:41 AM
Here is the glimpse of the rail projects launched in Kerala in the recent years.
केरल में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Kerala #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/8qzwrGjZRw
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 11:40 AM
Here is the glimpse of Rail projects launched in Jharkhand in the recent years.
झारखंड में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Jharkhand #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/Tyir5lIhkF
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 11:35 AM
Here is the glimpse of Rail projects launched in J&K in the recent years.
जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Jammu&Kashmir #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/gPCD2xzYXl
— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018
1 February 2018, 11:31 AM
Credit for agricultural activities increased from Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore
1 February 2018, 11:30 AM
We hope to grow at 7.2%-7.5% in the second half of 2017-18: FM
1 February 2018, 11:29 AM
This year's budget will particularly focus on strengthening agriculture and rural economy, taking care of senior citizens and development of infrastructure, and working with states to improve quality of education: FM
1 February 2018, 11:26 AM
Structural reforms undertaken by the NDA government will help Indian economy achieve strong growth in medium and long term: FM
1 February 2018, 11:24 AM
There was a time when corruption became a part of the system, our government has changed that: FM
1 February 2018, 11:15 AM
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents Union Budget 2018 in Parliament.
Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents #UnionBudget2018 in Parliament pic.twitter.com/4TUI5Xl0AT
— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2018