Rail Budget: FM Arun Jaitley allocates Rs 1.48 lakh cr for railways, promises Wi-Fi, CCTVs in all trains

With a greater focus on passenger safety, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that all railways stations and trains will have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 1, 2018 - 13:25
New Delhi: With a greater focus on passenger safety, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said that all railways stations and trains will have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively while outlining the priorities of the Narendra Modi government. He admitted that the pace of modernization and reforms within Railways are major challenges for the government.

1 February 2018, 13:25 PM

''Strengthening the railway network and enhancing Indian Railways’ carrying capacity has been a major focus of the Government. Railways’ Capex for the year 2018-19 has been pegged at Rs 1,48,528 crore. A large part of the Capex is devoted to capacity creation, '' the FM said.

 

1 February 2018, 13:21 PM

Railway stations with more than 25,000 footfalls will have escalators: FM 

 

1 February 2018, 12:23 PM

5 lakh Wi-Fi spots to be created in rural areas: Finance Minister.

1 February 2018, 12:22 PM

1 lakh Gram Panchayats connected to optic fibre completed: FM  

1 February 2018, 12:22 PM

Airports Authority of India now has 124 airports, this will be expanded by 5 times, aim of 1 billion trips a year: FM

1 February 2018, 12:20 PM

UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam naagrik) scheme will connect 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads: Arun Jaitley

1 February 2018, 12:20 PM

Focus will be on safety, maintenance of railway tracks, increase in use of technology and fog safety devices, reiterates FM  

1 February 2018, 12:19 PM

Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru: FM

1 February 2018, 12:19 PM

Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has been taken up: FM

1 February 2018, 12:16 PM

An institute is coming up in Vadodara to train the manpower required for the high speed railway projects: FM  

1 February 2018, 12:16 PM

Foundation stone of the bullet train was laid in September 2017: FM

1 February 2018, 12:12 PM

Capacity to be upped five times: FM

1 February 2018, 12:12 PM

36,000-km of rail track renewal targeted in the coming year, says FM

1 February 2018, 12:11 PM

Rs 11,000 crore to be allocated for Mumbai Railways: FM  

1 February 2018, 12:11 PM

90-km of double tracks in Mumbai: FM

1 February 2018, 12:10 PM

There is significant achievements of physical targets by Railways: FM

1 February 2018, 12:09 PM

12,000 wagons, 5160 coaches and 700 locomotives being procured. Arun Jaitley  

1 February 2018, 12:08 PM

All railways stations and trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively: Arun Jaitley 

1 February 2018, 12:07 PM

All railways stations with more than 25,000 footfall to have escalators: FM

1 February 2018, 12:02 PM

Focus on safety, improvement of rail tracks top priority: FM

Rs 1,48,528 crore capital expenditure for Indian Railways for 2018-19: FM Jaitley 

1 February 2018, 12:00 PM

1 February 2018, 11:58 AM

1 February 2018, 11:46 AM

1 February 2018, 11:43 AM

1 February 2018, 11:42 AM

1 February 2018, 11:41 AM

1 February 2018, 11:40 AM

1 February 2018, 11:35 AM

1 February 2018, 11:31 AM

Credit for agricultural activities increased from Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore

1 February 2018, 11:30 AM

We hope to grow at 7.2%-7.5% in the second half of 2017-18: FM

1 February 2018, 11:29 AM

This year's budget will particularly focus on strengthening agriculture and rural economy, taking care of senior citizens and development of infrastructure, and working with states to improve quality of education: FM

1 February 2018, 11:26 AM

Structural reforms undertaken by the NDA government will help Indian economy achieve strong growth in medium and long term: FM

1 February 2018, 11:24 AM

There was a time when corruption became a part of the system, our government has changed that: FM

1 February 2018, 11:15 AM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents Union Budget 2018 in Parliament.

 

