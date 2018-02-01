Rail Budget: FM Arun Jaitley allocates Rs 1.48 lakh cr for railways, promises Wi-Fi, CCTVs in all trains

1 February 2018, 13:25 PM ''Strengthening the railway network and enhancing Indian Railways’ carrying capacity has been a major focus of the Government. Railways’ Capex for the year 2018-19 has been pegged at Rs 1,48,528 crore. A large part of the Capex is devoted to capacity creation, '' the FM said. #Budget2018 Strengthening the railway network and enhancing Railways’ carrying capacity has been a major focus of the Government. Railways’ Capex for the year 2018-19 has been pegged at `1,48,528 crore. A large part of the Capex is devoted to capacity creation. pic.twitter.com/qsPvNogE2u — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 13:21 PM Railway stations with more than 25,000 footfalls will have escalators: FM Railway stations with more than 25,000 footfalls will have escalators: FM Shri @arunjaitley #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/IVeWjLfXuU — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 12:23 PM 5 lakh Wi-Fi spots to be created in rural areas: Finance Minister.

1 February 2018, 12:22 PM 1 lakh Gram Panchayats connected to optic fibre completed: FM

1 February 2018, 12:22 PM Airports Authority of India now has 124 airports, this will be expanded by 5 times, aim of 1 billion trips a year: FM

1 February 2018, 12:20 PM UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam naagrik) scheme will connect 56 unserved airports and 31 unserved helipads: Arun Jaitley

1 February 2018, 12:20 PM Focus will be on safety, maintenance of railway tracks, increase in use of technology and fog safety devices, reiterates FM

1 February 2018, 12:19 PM Mumbai transport system is being expanded; suburban network of 160 km planned for Bengaluru: FM

1 February 2018, 12:19 PM Redevelopment of 600 major railway stations has been taken up: FM

1 February 2018, 12:16 PM An institute is coming up in Vadodara to train the manpower required for the high speed railway projects: FM

1 February 2018, 12:16 PM Foundation stone of the bullet train was laid in September 2017: FM

1 February 2018, 12:12 PM Capacity to be upped five times: FM

1 February 2018, 12:12 PM 36,000-km of rail track renewal targeted in the coming year, says FM

1 February 2018, 12:11 PM Rs 11,000 crore to be allocated for Mumbai Railways: FM

1 February 2018, 12:11 PM 90-km of double tracks in Mumbai: FM

1 February 2018, 12:10 PM There is significant achievements of physical targets by Railways: FM

1 February 2018, 12:09 PM 12,000 wagons, 5160 coaches and 700 locomotives being procured. Arun Jaitley

1 February 2018, 12:08 PM All railways stations and trains to have Wi-Fi and CCTVs progressively: Arun Jaitley

1 February 2018, 12:07 PM All railways stations with more than 25,000 footfall to have escalators: FM

1 February 2018, 12:02 PM Focus on safety, improvement of rail tracks top priority: FM Rs 1,48,528 crore capital expenditure for Indian Railways for 2018-19: FM Jaitley

1 February 2018, 12:00 PM Click here to know about the various rail projects launched in Punjab by the Indian Railways. पंजाब में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Punjab #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/kx3kGOHxdb — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 11:58 AM Here is the link of various rail projects launched in Odisha in the recent past. ओडिसा में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Odisha #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/RgV5gnmvwz — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 11:46 AM Here is the itemized price list of all the items sold on Indian Railway, with the detailed specification of what it includes. Catering charges of #IndianRailway https://t.co/IRt8NqdnUL via @YouTube#Catering #IndianRailwayFood — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 17, 2017

1 February 2018, 11:43 AM Here is the glimpse of rail projects launched in Maharastra in recent years. महाराष्ट्र में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Maharashtra #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/8zecHxUdpq — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 11:42 AM Here is the glimpse of the rail projects launched in MP in the recent years. मध्य प्रदेश में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #MadhyaPradesh #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/lok4RQrSTc — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 11:41 AM Here is the glimpse of the rail projects launched in Kerala in the recent years. केरल में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Kerala #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/8qzwrGjZRw — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 11:40 AM Here is the glimpse of Rail projects launched in Jharkhand in the recent years. झारखंड में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Jharkhand #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/Tyir5lIhkF — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 11:35 AM Here is the glimpse of Rail projects launched in J&K in the recent years. जम्मू एवं कश्मीर में विगत वर्षों में रेल की परियोजनाएं #Jammu&Kashmir #Budget2018 pic.twitter.com/gPCD2xzYXl — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) February 1, 2018

1 February 2018, 11:31 AM Credit for agricultural activities increased from Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore

1 February 2018, 11:30 AM We hope to grow at 7.2%-7.5% in the second half of 2017-18: FM

1 February 2018, 11:29 AM This year's budget will particularly focus on strengthening agriculture and rural economy, taking care of senior citizens and development of infrastructure, and working with states to improve quality of education: FM

1 February 2018, 11:26 AM Structural reforms undertaken by the NDA government will help Indian economy achieve strong growth in medium and long term: FM

1 February 2018, 11:24 AM There was a time when corruption became a part of the system, our government has changed that: FM