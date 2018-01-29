Live: We don't need new economic policies, just focus on what we started, says CEA

29 January 2018, 14:16 PM Any area where governments are providing money, we need to use cooperative federalism, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:16 PM The Indian economy needs more vigilance, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:15 PM Key challenges are education, employment and agriculture, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:10 PM Economic Survey this time also has a chapter on delays due to legal hurdles, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:08 PM We have improved on lots of gender indicators, but a lot more needs to be done, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:06 PM For the first time, we have detailed data on how climate change is impacting economy, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:05 PM Re-igniting investment is more important than focusing on saving, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:04 PM Formal sector in India is much bigger than believed, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:03 PM It is amazing how GST has helped our understanding of Indian economy, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:02 PM India's stock market boom is different from other economies, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:01 PM Markets are misinterpreting borrowings by states and Central government, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:01 PM GST revenues doing well, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 14:00 PM Policy agenda for year ahead includes GST stabilisation and Air India privatisation, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 13:56 PM The manufacturing growth in India is health, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 13:56 PM Private investment is expected to pick up, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 13:56 PM India got rating upgrade, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 13:56 PM Growth projection for 2017-18 is higher. Agencies did not take into account some recent developments, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 13:55 PM Exports are driving growth, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 13:55 PM The expectation is really good, but the existing situation is less than potential, says Economic Advisor Arvind Subramanian.

29 January 2018, 13:51 PM Major achievements this year gone are the launch of Goods & Services Tax, decisive tackling of Twin Balance Sheet challenge and validation of achievements and recognition of medium term prospects: CEA

29 January 2018, 13:51 PM Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian talks about the Economic Survey 18

29 January 2018, 12:58 PM Economic Survey says there is need to address pendency, delays and backlogs in the appellate and judicial arenas.

29 January 2018, 12:58 PM Preliminary analysis of the Goods and Services Tax data reveals 50% increase in the number of indirect taxpayers: Economic Survey

29 January 2018, 12:57 PM Gross Value Added (GVA) expected to grow by 6.1 percent in 2017-18 as compared to 6.6 percent in 2016-17

29 January 2018, 12:57 PM Economy accelerated in second half of current fiscal due to GST, bank recapitalisation, liberalisation of FDI and higher exports: Survey

29 January 2018, 12:54 PM GDP to expand by 6.75% in 2017-18, re-instating India as world's fastest growing major economy: Survey

29 January 2018, 12:38 PM A series of major reforms undertaken over the past year will allow real GDP growth to reach 6.75 percent this fiscal and will rise to 7.0 to 7.5 percent in 2018-19: Economic Survey

29 January 2018, 12:30 PM Economic Survey 2017-18 tabled in Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

29 January 2018, 12:22 PM The Economic Survey of India will be tabled in both houses of Parliament shortly

29 January 2018, 11:52 AM Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu delivers the English version of the Presidential address to joint sitting of both the houses of Parliament

29 January 2018, 11:47 AM Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana has empowered poor women to enjoy equal rights with their privileged counterparts thereby addressing a hitherto ignored aspect of social justice. So far, over 3 crore 30 lakh cooking gas connections have been provided : President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:46 AM Our fight against corruption is continuing. In the past one year, registration of about 350,000 suspicious companies have been cancelled: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:44 AM To bring transparency in government procurement and to provide opportunity to maximum number of entrepreneurs, a new system - Government E-market place has been created by the name of GeM. With the help of GeM portal, even the smallest of entrepreneurs are now capable of selling their products to government: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:43 AM I appreciate the soldiers and offer condolences to those who lost their lives in action. Jammu and Kashmir Police, defence and paramilitary forces are working together to fight terrorism in J&K: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:36 AM After Independence while only 76 Airports were connected to Commercial flights, under 'Udaan' 56 Airports and 31 Helipads are being connected to commercial flights within 15 months only: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:35 AM Aadhar has helped in securing the rights of the poor by eliminating middlemen. At present, Digital Payments are being carried out in more than 400 schemes of the Government: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:35 AM ‘BHIM App’ is playing a major role in promoting digital transactions. The recently launched ‘Umang App’ has made more than 100 public services available on mobile phones: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:35 AM My Government has increased the minimum wage of workers by more than 40 percent. The number of registers for compliance of Labour laws has also been reduced from 56 to 5. All returns are now filed online on the Shram Suvidha Portal: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:35 AM My Government has approved over 2400 ‘Atal Tinkering Labs’ under ‘Atal Innovation Mission’, in order to inculcate a spirit of entrepreneurship and creativity in children at an early age: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:35 AM Education provides the foundation for building the future of the Nation. My Government is committed to strengthening and modernising School and Higher Education system in the country: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:34 AM Under the ‘Deendayal Amrut Yojana’, over 5200 lifesaving branded medicines and surgical implants are being provided through 111 outlets at discounts ranging from 60 percent to 90 percent: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:34 AM Through the ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi’ Kendras, 800 different medicines are being made available to the poor people at affordable rates. More than 3 thousand such kendras have been established in the country: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:34 AM New ‘National Health Policy’ has been formulated by my Government for providing better & affordable healthcare facilities to the poor & middle class. In addition, under the ‘National AYUSH Mission’, traditional methods of treatment, such as, Yoga and Ayurveda are being promoted: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:33 AM One of the major worries of the poor and middle class relates to treatment of diseases. The financial burden of treatment of disease further aggravates the suffering: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:31 AM Kumbh Mela was included in the list of ‘Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity’. Last year, UNESCO accorded Ahmedabad the status of India’s first ‘Heritage City’. Chennai, on account of its glorious tradition of music, has been included in the list of Creative Cities by UNESCO: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:30 AM Our nation is the youngest nation. My government started Start Up India, Stand Up India, Skill India and Pradhanmantri Mudra Yojana to help the youth of the country to realise their dreams and make them self employed: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:23 AM With a sensitive approach towards providing housing with availability of water-electricity-toilet facility to all, my government is targeting to provide a house to every poor and homeless household by the year 2022: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:23 AM To enhance the income of farmers, an ambitious scheme has been introduced in the Dairy sector under which a ‘Dairy Processing Infrastructure Development Fund’ with a corpus of Rs. 11 thousand crore is being set up: President Kovind

29 January 2018, 11:22 AM Lives of lakhs of people in tribal areas especially in the North East region are dependent on bamboo industry. Inclusion of bamboo in the category of tree had adversely affected livelihoods associated with it. Keeping in mind these difficulties, my Government has excluded bamboo from the category of tree. This has now provided freedom to cut, transport and use bamboo: President Kovind