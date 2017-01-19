Jallikattu protests: As it happened on Thursday

Chennai/New Delhi: The ongoing massive protests in support of Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu looks set to intensify with train blockades, worker strikes and continuing student protests state-wide.

The trigger for the stir to intensify was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the demand to promulgate an ordinance enabling the holding of the traditional bull-taming sport citing the matter as sub-judice.

Around a lakh of youth gathered to protest in Chennai's Marina beach and also across the state and support for them is swelling.

Here are the updates:-

- AG said clearly that ordinance can be passed by the state government but till now TN CM is silent. As the leader of Opposition, I also asked for Assembly Session but no answer, so tomorrow we will be holding rail roko protest, says Stalin.

-DMK asks Centre to promulgated ordinance and condemn its inaction.

-DMK announces rail roko tomorrow in support of Jallikattu

-Sadhguru calls for peaceful protests against Jallikattu ban

I appeal to the people of Tamil Nadu to ensure that the protests are peaceful.- Sg #Jallikattu #JusticeforJallikattu

-Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi says, “The state can get a new law. The Supreme Court cannot say the state does not have the power to make a law.”

-PETA threatens to take legal route if Centre brings ordinance on Jallikattu.

-Protests demanding lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' have spread beyond India with the Tamil diaspora in Sri Lanka, Britain and Australia holding demonstrations.

-Fasting for the spirit of Tamil Nadu tomorrow, tweets AR Rahman

I'm fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of

I'm fasting tomorrow to support the spirit of

Tamilnadu!

-We have requested Tamil Nadu government to call an all party meeting and find a solution: Kanimozhi

-Central government failed to take a stand: Kanimozhi, DMK MP

-Former Attorney General Soli Sorabjee says it will set a dangerous precedent if an ordinance is brought in to revoke the ban on Jallikattu.

-Jallikattu protests erupt in London and Sri Lankan capital Colombo

-All of us need to understand that Jallikattu is a tradition which is centuries old as far as people of Tamil Nadu are concerned. Central governemnt should take up the situation with great urgency: Sitaram Yechury

-The Supreme Court declines to intervene in Jallikattu protests across Tamil Nadu and says that the issue of protecting the agitating supporters of the bull-taming sport can be raised before the Madras high court.

-DMK working president MK Stalin urges CM Panneerselvam to call an all-party meeting during the day as well as a special assembly sitting on Friday over the Jallikattu issue.

-Chess champion Viswanathan Anand says Jallikattu is a cultural symbol.

My state rises again. In unison . In peace. Proud to be a #tamizhanda.Genext here are modern yet culturally rooted. #JusticeforJallikattu

-AIADMK MPs to meet President on Saturday to demand lifting ban on Jallikattu

-Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce to participate in the state-wide bandh tomorrow if the Centre does not promulgate an ordinance on Jallikattu.

-Protesters have blocked rail tracks in Salem, gheroed Madurai railway junction.

-So will you ban cricket also? The cricket ball is dangerous,and it has been fatal for many players: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev.

So will you ban cricket also? The cricket ball is dangerous,and it has been fatal for many players: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev #jallikattu

-It is responsibility of Centre and state to respect sentiments and strike a balance on safety and safeguard: Surjewala.

Congress respects rights of ppl of Tamil Nadu to preserve the culture and protect rich tradition of #jallikattu :RS Surjewala,Congress

-Congress party expresses support to Jallikattu, says spokesperson RS Surjewala.

-Youth activists protest outside Tamil Nadu House in support of the bull taming sport.

-The state government will take necessary action in coordination with the central government to hold Jallikattu. The state government's action in relation with Jallikattu would soon be seen: Panneerselvam

-The Prime Minister said the central government will support the state government's action on Jallikattu as there is a case pending in the court: Panneerselvam

-I have asked Prime Minister to promulgate an emergency ordinance allowing Jallikattu: Tamil Nadu CM.

Gave letter to PM saying that ban on #jallikattu must be lifted and Centre should draft an ordinance on it: O Panneerselvam,TN CM

-PM Modi while assuring support, pointed out that the matter is sub-judice.

-Chief minister O Panneerselvam rushed to Delhi for a meeting with PM Modi on the Jallikattu issue and submitted a memorandum.

Delhi: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Pannerselvam meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge ordinance on #Jallikattu.

-Bus services in and out of Chennai (to and from other districts) will be suspended in the wake of protests: Union leader P Balakrishnan.

-Tamil Nadu State Express Transport corporation unions declare strike on Friday. SETC bus services will not run, says reports

-To mark solidarity with Jallikattu protesters, movie theatres in Chennai to remain closed between 9 am and 6 pm on Friday, say reports.

-PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss stages dharna in support of Jallikattu outside PM residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, detained

PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss sits in support of #Jallikattu outside PM residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, Delhi

-Call taxis, auto and van services will not be operational in Chennai tomorrow, claim reports.

-Sri Sri Ravi Shankar joins Jallikattu protest, says Pongal is the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu, bigger than Holi and Diwali, and Jallikattu is an intergral part of it.

Pongal is the biggest festival in Tamil Nadu,bigger than Holi and Diwali,and #jallikattu is an intergral part of Pongal:Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

-All classes and academic activities will remain suspended, say reports.

-University of Madras will remain closed on January 19 and 20.

-Its not a protest, it is a revolution. Voice should reach Centre and they should pass the ordinance: Kollywood actor Vishal.

Its not a protest, it is a revolution.Voice should reach Centre and they should pass the ordinance: Kollywood actor Vishal on #Jallikattu

-The Madras High Court Advocates Association today announced boycott of the courts tomorrow in support of state-wide protests against Jallikattu ban.

-The court later rejected a Tamil Nadu petition seeking a review of its decision and last year also stayed the centre's notification allowing Jallikattu. It is now hearing that case and will give verdict soon.

-The Supreme Court had banned Jallikattu in 2014 on a petition by animal rights activists who say Jallikattu is cruel to bulls.

-PETA has released footage that it says shows bull farmers doping the animals ahead of the event.

-Animal rights activists allege that the organisers of Jallikattu drug the bulls to make them unsteady and throw chilli powder in their faces to agitate them as they are released from a holding pen.

-Many schools and colleges are closed in Chennai today and students are flocking to the protest site.

-There are no leaders at the Chennai protest and while politicians have been kept out - the DMK's MK Stalin and others were asked to leave - the peaceful agitation has drawn the support of top film stars, singers, artists and cricketers from the state.

-Importantly, the spontaneous protest, which has resonated across the world, has been completely peaceful.

-The protesters have set a 5 pm deadline for Tamil Nadu government to make an announcement.

Chennai: Youth activists protesting in support of #jallikattu at Chennai's Marina Beach

-In Chennai, thousands of protesters, camped at the famous Marina Beach for over 36 hours, say they will not leave till the ban on Jallikattu is lifted.