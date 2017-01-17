Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar enters politics, fight for Amma's legacy begins

Chennai: A month after her aunt and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa died, Deepa Jayakumar on Tuesday declared that she has entered politics and will work to fulfill aspirations of AIADMK workers.

42-year-old Deepa, the daughter of Jayalalithaa's only brother late Jayakumar, has carefully chosen January 17 – AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran’s 100th birth anniversary – to make her intention to contest VK Sasikala taking over the legacy of 'Amma'.

Along with scores of her supporters, Deepa tried to reach the MGR and Jayalalithaa memorial at Marina Beach to pay tributes. However, she returned midway due to the massive crowd that has lined up to pay tributes to the AIADMK stalwarts.

Later speaking to reporters, Deepa said a huge section of people and AIADMK cadre and supporters are not happy with the elevation of Sasikala as the general secretary of the party.

"I don't accept anyone in MGR or Amma's place," Deepa stressed while adding that she will announce her next political step on Jayalaithaa's birthday anniversary, Feb 24.

"I have two options one is to join AIADMK or to float a new party, will discuss with my supporters before making a decision," she said.

Meanwhile, Sasikala along with party workers paid floral tributes to MGR.

London-educated Deepa first shot into limelight when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet her aunt Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days. Later, she also alleged that she was not allowed to attend Jayalalithaa's funeral in December.

Scores of people including many AIADMK supporters have been thronging her Thyagaraya Nagar to urge her to play an active role in politics and carry forward the work done by her late aunt Jayalalithaa.

And, slowly but surely, Deepa has morphed into a lookalike of her aunt Jayalalithaa.

The style of wrapping sari to speaking in a soft calculated manner to how she waves to supporters from the balcony of her house, Deepa appears to have taken a conscious decision to follow in footsteps of her aunt.

When Deepa will speak on her political plans later in the day, it will be akin to blowing the revolt bugle against 'Chinna Amma' Sasikala.