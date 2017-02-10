Relief for Sasikala, SC declines urgent hearing on plea challenging her elevation as Tamil Nadu CM

Chennai: In a big relief for AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, the Supreme Court on Friday declined urgent hearing on a petition seeking to stop her from being sworn-in as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

A bench of Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar, Justice NV Ramana and Justice DY Chandrachud said "sorry declined" as the petitioner urged the bench to hear the plea.

The petitioner had contended that Sasikala should not be sworn-in as the verdict on Karnataka government's plea challenging her acquittal in a disproportionate assets case was awaited.

All eyes are now on Tamil Nadu Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who is likely to choose between O Panneerselvam and AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala as the next chief minister to end the ongoing power struggle in this southern state.

Governor Rao met both Sasikala and Panneerselvam in quick succession shortly after arriving here on Thursday. The rival camps continue hectic parleys to secure support among MLAs to claim Jayalalithaa's legacy.

While ‘caretaker’ Chief Minister Panneerselvam sought to withdraw his resignation, saying he was forced to tender it, Sasikala is learnt to have staked claim to form the government and become the next CM.

She also gave him a letter presumably containing the names of MLAs who elected her as AIADMK Legislature Party Leader.

However, the Governor's response was not immediately known. Sources said that the authenticity of the signatures may be verified by the Governor to know where Sasikala stands. He has also reportedly sought further legal opinion.

Sasikala's supporters are demanding that she should have been invited to form the next government.

Rao is the Governor of Maharashtra and holds additional charge of Tamil Nadu.

At 5 pm, Panneerselvam had called on Rao and after a brief meeting told reporters that "good things will happen and dharma will triumph".

Sasikala arrived at 7.25 pm at the Raj Bhavan and left after a meeting that lasted about 30 minutes.

Before meeting the Governor, Sasikala visited Jayalalithaa’s memorial, where along with a wreath, she placed a list of MLAs backing her as CM.

Panneerselvam said he called on Rao along with senior leaders of his camp including, AIADMK Presidium Chairman E Madusudanan.

He said they have the "blessings" of late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

He quoted a popular Tamil verse of nationalist poet Subramanya Bharathi, the import of which is "though dharma could be eclipsed by intrigue, it will be dharma which will triumph ultimately".

Meanwhile, state's main opposition party DMK has clarified that it wont extend unconditional support to O Panneerselvam.

In a statement issued, Stalin said party DMK president M Karunanidhi and General Secretary K Anbazhagan will take appropriate decision considering the unusual political situation in the state.