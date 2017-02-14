Sasikala DA case: O Panneerselvam hails verdict, says 'Amma guiding us in spirit'
Chennai: Acting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Tuesday hailed the Supreme Court verdict convicting AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala and asked party MLAs to unite.
"Amma's 'atma' is alive. She is guiding us in spirit," Panneerselvam told a large gathering of supporters, referring to the late J Jayalalithaa who died on December 5.
"It is evident from the good news we have got," he said, soon after the Supreme Court upheld the conviction of Sasikala and two of her relatives for corruption charges.
Referring to the bulk of AIADMK legislators who Sasikala claims support her, he said, "It is up to the MLAs to resolve the crisis. I urge everyone to forget the differences and unite."
He also urged the party cadres to maintain peace and said Jayalalithaa's "welfare policies" would continue.
