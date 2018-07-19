हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
7 naxals killed in encounter in with security forces in Chhattigsarh, firing on

The skirmish took place at around 6 am when the security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation.  

DANTEWADA: Bodies of seven Naxals were found on Thursday morning from Timenar forest area, near Dantewada-Bijapur border after an encounter with a team of District Reserve Guard and the Special Task Force. 

Those dead include three females. Two INSAS rifles, two .303 rifles and one 12 bore rifle have been recovered from the Naxals. The encounter is currently underway.

The skirmish took place at around 6 am when the security forces were out on an anti-Maoist operation.
 

