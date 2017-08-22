Chhattisgarh: Maoists kill village sarpanch's husband in Dantewada

Raipur: Unidentified Maoists on Tuesday killed the husband of Molasnar village sarpanch in Dantewada district in Chhattisgarh.

The deceased has been identified as Madan Bhaskar, husband of village sarpanch Laxmi Bhaskar.

The locals informed the police after which cops reached the spot and seized the body. As per a Nai Duniya report, the Molasnar locals were celebrating their regional fest 'Pandum (Jatra)' when the incident took place.

On Tuesday afternoon, almost 200 Maoists arrived at the village and took Madan Bhaskar with them to a nearby forest area, where they killed him by smashing his head repeatedly with a sharped-edged weapon.

The report also claimed that the Maoists also damaged Bhaskar's two-wheeler which was parked nearby.

The incident comes a month after the state police arrested at least seven Maoists from the Chhattisgarh district.

While four of the Maoists were arrested in a forest near Munga village in Katekalyan police station limits, the other three were arrested from Kuakonda police station limits.

Dantewada district Assistant Superintendent of Police GN Baghel confirmed the incident to Nai Duniya.