Demonetisation gets a thumbs up in Chhattisgarh, BJP wins Bhilai-Charoda, Sarangarh mayoral posts

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:28
Raipur: In a big boost for the BJP government in Chhattisgarh led by of Dr Raman Singh, the ruling party on Friday won the Bhilai-Charoda and Sarangarh mayoral posts in the civic polls held here recently.

According to reports, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Chandrakanta Mandle comfortably won the mayoral post in Bhilai-Charoda Municipal election. 

Mandle bagged 20905 votes as against her nearest Congress rival Jyoti Banjare, who secured 16814 votes.

Of the 40 seats, BJP finally won in 16 wards, while the Congress bagged 12. Independent candidates also won in 12 wards in Bhilai-Charoda Chhattisgarh Municipality Election.

Meanwhile, the ruling party also bagged the mayoral post in the Sarangarh Municipality.

Its candidate Amit Agarwal, who secured 1096 votes, was declared winner. BJP candidates bagged 8, Congress 4 and the independents won three seats here.  

Hailing the victory of the BJP in Bhilai-Charoda Nagarpalika polls, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh said it signifies people’s immense support to the demonetisation drive of PM Narendra Modi.

 

Polling for the Bhilai-Charoda Municipality election was held on December 27. Around 69 percent voting was registered after the polling concluded 

As many as 8 candidates were in fray for Mayoral post in the Bhilai-Charoda Chhattisgarh Municipal election. 

BJP Minister in Chhattisgarh Brijmohan Agrawal had claimed that the saffron party would register an easy win in the Bhilai-Charoda Municipality Polls. 

Earlier last year, the BJP had suffered heavy losses in the municipal elections. The party had managed to win just four of the 10 municipal corporations, 16 of 39 municipalities and 37 of 105 nagar panchayats.

First Published: Friday, December 30, 2016 - 15:01

