Jawan injured in IED blast triggered by Naxals in Chhattisgarh
Raipur: A District Reserve Group jawan was today injured when a pressure bomb laid by Naxals went-off in a forest of Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said.
The incident took place in the wee hours between Nayanar and Gatam villages under Katekalyan police station limits when a team of security men was out on an anti-Naxal operation, SHO Katekalyan police station Vijay Patel told PTI.
While they were cordoning-off a forested patch near Nayanar, a jawan inadvertently stepped over the pressure IED (improvised explosive device) connection, triggering the blast that left him injured, he said.
The security personnel were out?on the operation since last night in the interiors of Katekalyan, located around 400 kms from here.
"Constable Pratap Singh Markam, belonging to DRG, sustained injuries on his legs in the?blast," the SHO said.
Soon after the incident, reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured jawan was evacuated to Katekalyan from where he was shifted to Dantewada for treatment, he said adding that the operation was still underway in the region.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Assembly Elections 2017: Fault in EVMs interrupt polling at two seats in Punjab
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Assembly Elections 2017: Goa records 15% turnout for first two hours in polls
- Countries which have banned entry of foreign nationals
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!