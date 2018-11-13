हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sukma encounter

Sukma encounter: Two suspected Naxals taken into custody; ammunition seized

Two suspected Naxals were taken into custody for interrogation by the security forces. 

Sukma encounter: Two suspected Naxals taken into custody; ammunition seized

RAIPUR: Two suspected Naxals were taken into custody for interrogation hours after two Naxal rebels were gunned down in an encounter with security forces in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh.

According to ANI, two suspected Naxals were taken into custody from the spot for interrogation by the security forces. 

A large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from them, it said.

The gunfight took place in forests near a village under Pushpal police station limits when a team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) was returning after discharging the election-related duty, Sukma Superintendent of Police Abhishek Meena said.

A group of ultras opened fire on the DRG team near Mudwal village, located 500 km from state capital Raipur, triggering the gun-battle, he said.

After the guns fell silent, the bodies of two Naxals were recovered from the site, Meena said, adding that two firearms were also seized.

Two others Naxals were caught alive from the spot, the police officer said.

Sukma is one of the eight Naxal-affected districts where polling was held Monday in the first phase of elections covering 18 assembly seats.

(With PTI inputs)

Sukma encounterNaxalsChhattisgarh

