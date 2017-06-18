Three Naxals gunned down in Chattishgarh encounter

Rajnandgaon: The Chhattisgarh Police on Sunday gunned down three Naxals, including a woman, in an encounter which took place on Sunday afternoon here.

The woman commander`s name was Salima.

The incident took place in the forest area, located 12 km south of the main town.

Various arms including one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), one INSAS rifles, one 0.303 rifle weapons were recovered from their possession.