Cold waves grips Delhi,12 trains cancelled

NEW DELHI: As Delhi and its adjoining areas reel under cold waves, as many as 12 trains have been cancelled and four have been rescheduled due to low visibility on Monday.

At least 13 trains are arriving late as per the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northern Railways.

The minimum temperature at Delhi was recorded at 16 degree Celsius and the maximum at 22 degree Celsius.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) is hovering around 153-169.

The air quality at RK Puram was recorded at AQI 160, followed by the air quality at Punjabi Bagh at AQI 160 and ITO at AQI 159.

All the three fall under the `unhealthy` category.