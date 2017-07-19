close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

ED-CBI team in London to submit more proof in fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya's case

The visiting officials of the two central probe agencies will also submit the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the case last month in Mumbai, said a senior official in the Mallya probe team.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 19, 2017 - 19:53
ED-CBI team in London to submit more proof in fugitive liquor baron Vijay Mallya&#039;s case

New Delhi: A joint team of the ED and the CBI is in London to brief UK prosecution, working on the extradition of fugitive liqor baron Vijay Mallya, and submit fresh proof in the case, officials said on Wednesday.

The visiting officials of the two central probe agencies will also submit the chargesheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the case last month in Mumbai, said a senior official in the Mallya probe team.

"The Indian investigators will also brief Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) officials about the contents of the ED charge-sheet and the evidence produced in it. Some other legal issues will also be discussed," the official said.

Vijay Mallya to get same treatment as other prisoners: India to UK
MUST READ
Vijay Mallya to get same treatment as other prisoners: India to UK

The CPS will argue the case in the court on behalf of the Indian government.

The official added that the ED's legal advisor will explain in detail the charges made out against Mallya, some more evidence, attachments made by it and other legal points mentioned in the charge-sheet filed under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED will also seek cooperation from countries like France, Singapore, Mauritius, Ireland, the US and the UAE to probe certain transactions and the shell companies involved.

Nine accused have been named in the charge-sheet filed by the ED. The list includes Mallya, Kingfisher Airlines (KFA), United Breweries (Holding) Limited and senior employees and executives of the now-defunct airline and the IDBI (Industrial Development Bank of India) bank.

The agency has called Mallya "prime mover of the entire plot" in the charge-sheet and described how funds obtained from the bank loan were allegedly routed illegally, including "substantial payments" being diverted to the Formula-1 car racing event abroad.

Mallya, who is wanted in India for Kingfisher Airlines' default on loans worth nearly Rs 9,000 crore, has been in the UK since March 2016 and was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant on April 18.

A United Kingdom court recently rejected Mallya's request to shift the final hearing date in his extradition case to next year and fixed it for December 4.

Both the ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are probing Mallya and others for alleged charges of corruption and money laundering. 

TAGS

CBICentral Bureau of InvestigationEDVijay Mallyaextradition of fugitive liquor baronKingfisher Airlines (KFA)United Breweries (Holding)Crown Prosecution Service (CPS)Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA)

From Zee News

Vijay Mallya to get same treatment as other prisoners: India to UK
Companies

Vijay Mallya to get same treatment as other prisoners: Indi...

Cabinet approves sale of government stake in HPCL to ONGC
Companies

Cabinet approves sale of government stake in HPCL to ONGC

CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in INX Media bribery case
Companies

CBI summons Karti Chidambaram in INX Media bribery case

EPFO directs field offices to settle pension on retirement day
Personal Finance

EPFO directs field offices to settle pension on retirement...

Real Estate

RERA likely to impact performance of developers in FY18: IC...

International Business

Apple offers discounts to promote Apple Pay in China

Google introduces recruiting app &#039;&#039;Hire&#039;&#039; for businesses
International Business

Google introduces recruiting app ''Hire'...

PropUrban ventures into &#039;&#039;Property and Rental Management&#039;&#039; services
Real Estate

PropUrban ventures into ''Property and Rental Man...

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban tomorrow
Economy

Parliamentary panel likely to finalise report on note ban t...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video