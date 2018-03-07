New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is richer by $16.9 billion in 2018 with assets of $40.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list published Tuesday.

Ambani moved up to the 19th global rank on the list of 2,208 billionaires worldwide compiled by Forbes. In 2017, he ranked 33rd with $23.2 billion.

India has 121 billionaires -- 19 more than last year -- making them the third largest group of the ultra-rich after those from the US and China, according to Forbes, the business magazine that produces an annual list.

Software entrepreneur Azim Premji moves to the second richest Indian spot in 2018, passing Lakshmi Mittal, the international steel tycoon, according to the magazine.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who ranks 1,394th globally with $1.7 billion, is the youngest Indian on the Forbes list.

Check out Forbes top 10 Indian billionaires in 2018

1. Mukesh Ambani

Company/Business: Petrochemicals, oil & gas

Net Worth: $40.1 billion

Global Ranking: 19

2. Azim Premji

Company/Business: Software services

Net Worth: $18.8 billion

Global Ranking: 58

3. Lakshmi Mittal

Company/Business: Steel

Net Worth: $18.5 billion

Global Ranking: 62

4. Shiv Nadar

Company/Business: Software services

Net Worth: $14.6 billion

Global Ranking: 98

5. Dilip Shanghvi

Company/Business: Pharmaceuticals

Net Worth: $12.8 billion

Global Ranking: 115



6. Kumar Mangalam Birla

Company/Business: Commodities

Net Worth: $11.8 billion

Global Ranking: 127

7. Uday Kotak

Company/Business: Banking

Net Worth: $10.7 billion

Global Ranking: 143

8. Radhakishan Damani

Company/Business: Investments, retail

Net Worth: $10 billion

Global Ranking: 151

9. Gautam Adani

Company/Business: Commodities, ports

Net Worth: $9.7 billion

Global Ranking: 154

10. Cyrus Poonawalla

Company/Business: Vaccines

Net Worth: $9.1 billion

Global Ranking: 170