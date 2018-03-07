Mukesh Ambani moved up to the 19th global rank on the list of 2,208 billionaires worldwide compiled by Forbes.
New Delhi: Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani is richer by $16.9 billion in 2018 with assets of $40.1 billion, according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list published Tuesday.
Ambani moved up to the 19th global rank on the list of 2,208 billionaires worldwide compiled by Forbes. In 2017, he ranked 33rd with $23.2 billion.
India has 121 billionaires -- 19 more than last year -- making them the third largest group of the ultra-rich after those from the US and China, according to Forbes, the business magazine that produces an annual list.
Software entrepreneur Azim Premji moves to the second richest Indian spot in 2018, passing Lakshmi Mittal, the international steel tycoon, according to the magazine.
Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma, who ranks 1,394th globally with $1.7 billion, is the youngest Indian on the Forbes list.
Check out Forbes top 10 Indian billionaires in 2018
1. Mukesh Ambani
Company/Business: Petrochemicals, oil & gas
Net Worth: $40.1 billion
Global Ranking: 19
2. Azim Premji
Company/Business: Software services
Net Worth: $18.8 billion
Global Ranking: 58
3. Lakshmi Mittal
Company/Business: Steel
Net Worth: $18.5 billion
Global Ranking: 62
4. Shiv Nadar
Company/Business: Software services
Net Worth: $14.6 billion
Global Ranking: 98
5. Dilip Shanghvi
Company/Business: Pharmaceuticals
Net Worth: $12.8 billion
Global Ranking: 115
6. Kumar Mangalam Birla
Company/Business: Commodities
Net Worth: $11.8 billion
Global Ranking: 127
7. Uday Kotak
Company/Business: Banking
Net Worth: $10.7 billion
Global Ranking: 143
8. Radhakishan Damani
Company/Business: Investments, retail
Net Worth: $10 billion
Global Ranking: 151
9. Gautam Adani
Company/Business: Commodities, ports
Net Worth: $9.7 billion
Global Ranking: 154
10. Cyrus Poonawalla
Company/Business: Vaccines
Net Worth: $9.1 billion
Global Ranking: 170