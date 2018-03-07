New Delhi: Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is now the world's richest person, having snatched the top spot from Microsoft founder Bill Gates who slips to second place, according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list.

US President Donald Trump's ranking on the list fell to 766th place from 544th in the last edition, his wealth now being estimated at $3.1 billion, $400 million less than a year ago.

There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.

The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).

Forbes' list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.

Here are Forbes 10 richest people in the world in 2018

1. Jeff Bezos

Company: CEO and Founder, Amazon.com

Net Worth: $112 billion

2. Bill Gates

Company: Cofounder, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Net Worth: $90 billion

3. Warren Buffett

Company: CEO, Berkshire Hathaway

Net Worth: $84 billion

4. Bernard Arnault & family

Company: Chairman and CEO, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Net Worth: $72 billion

5. Mark Zuckerberg

Company: Cofounder, Chairman and CEO, Facebook

Net Worth: $71 billion

6. Amancio Ortega

Company: Co-founder Inditex (known for Zara fashion chain)

Net Worth: $70 billion

7. Carlos Slim Helu & family

Company: Honorary Chairman, América Móvil

Net Worth: $67.1 billion

8. Charles Koch

Company: CEO, Koch Industries

Net Worth: $60 billion

8. David Koch

Company: Executive Vice President, Koch Industries

Net Worth: $60 billion

10. Larry Ellison

Company: CTO and Founder, Oracle

Net Worth: $58.5 billion

