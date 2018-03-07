The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).
New Delhi: Amazon chief Jeff Bezos is now the world's richest person, having snatched the top spot from Microsoft founder Bill Gates who slips to second place, according to Forbes magazine's annual billionaires list.
US President Donald Trump's ranking on the list fell to 766th place from 544th in the last edition, his wealth now being estimated at $3.1 billion, $400 million less than a year ago.
There are now a record 2,208 billionaires in the world, Forbes counted, and their combined worth is $9.1 trillion, up 18 percent from last year.
The US has the most billionaires (585), followed by mainland China (373).
Forbes' list contains 259 newcomers, including the first-ever cryptocurrency billionaires.
Here are Forbes 10 richest people in the world in 2018
1. Jeff Bezos
Company: CEO and Founder, Amazon.com
Net Worth: $112 billion
2. Bill Gates
Company: Cofounder, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
Net Worth: $90 billion
3. Warren Buffett
Company: CEO, Berkshire Hathaway
Net Worth: $84 billion
4. Bernard Arnault & family
Company: Chairman and CEO, LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
Net Worth: $72 billion
5. Mark Zuckerberg
Company: Cofounder, Chairman and CEO, Facebook
Net Worth: $71 billion
6. Amancio Ortega
Company: Co-founder Inditex (known for Zara fashion chain)
Net Worth: $70 billion
7. Carlos Slim Helu & family
Company: Honorary Chairman, América Móvil
Net Worth: $67.1 billion
8. Charles Koch
Company: CEO, Koch Industries
Net Worth: $60 billion
8. David Koch
Company: Executive Vice President, Koch Industries
Net Worth: $60 billion
10. Larry Ellison
Company: CTO and Founder, Oracle
Net Worth: $58.5 billion
