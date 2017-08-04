close
Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives resign

Rahul Ganjoo, Vice President, Programme Management and Arvind Heda, Vice President, Technology (Data Platform) resigned, according to sources.

ANI| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 18:49
Snapdeal exit saga continues as two more senior executives resign

New Delhi: Amid severe administrative turmoil, two more senior executives submitted their resignation from e-commerce player Snapdeal, expressing their displeasure with the top management.

Rahul Ganjoo, Vice President, Programme Management and Arvind Heda, Vice President, Technology (Data Platform) resigned, according to sources.

While founders Kunal Bahl and Rohit Bansal said the workforce and investors were supportive of their `Snapdeal 2.0` strategy, the latter have openly expressed their dissent, and are inclining more towards taking the exit."Leadership is set by example not by blatant lies coming in from dubious founders," a senior employee of Snapdeal said.

After the announcement of major layoff with an agenda to cut down 80 percent of its employee strength in the company, Snapdeal on Tuesday witnessed exit from many senior members from technology, product and engineering division.

Vice President product, Pradeep Desai; Vice President, engineering, Viraj Chatterjee and head of IT, Gaurav Gupta are some of the first names to have exited the company.Yesterday, Business head of FMCG, Digvijay Ghosh and Business head of general merchandise, Rahul Jain of Snapdeal had resigned.

It is contemplated that many more from the product, IT and engineering division are to follow.Earlier, Snapdeal revealed that it is facilitating a major layoff in the company. It reported the departure of 1000 out of 1200 employees from the company after the merger deal failed with Flipkart. 
 

