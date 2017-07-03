close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 3, 2017 - 13:24
Adam Gilchrist pays tribute to prolific MS Dhoni on becoming second-highest scoring wicketkeeper in ODIs
PTI

New Delhi: Australia's legendary wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, on Sunday, took to social media to pay tribute to his Indian counterpart Mahendra Singh Dhoni after the latter surpassed his record to become second-highest scoring wicketkeeper in ODI history. ( WI vs IND, 4th ODI – Match Report )

It was during India's third ODI encounter in the ongoing series against West Indies that Dhoni had achieved this feat. The 35-year-old's match-winning knock of 78 runs off 79 deliveries edged him past Adam Gilchrist's 9410 ODI runs. The Ranchi-based cricketer now stands at second position with 9442 runs from 294 matches at an average of 51.31 with 10 hundred and 63 half-centuries.

Gilchrist took to his official Instagram page to upload a picture of the two during one of the Indian Premier League encounters, congratulating the Indian veteran. Along with it, he also said that it was only a matter of time before Dhoni would overtake him on the run-scorers list.

"Congrats on passing me young fella. Was always a matter of time. #msd #2ndhighest #keepers" – read his Instagram post.

 

Congrats on passing me young fella. Was always a matter of time. #msd #2ndhighest #keepers

A post shared by Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) on

Sri Lankan great Kumar Sangakkara, with 13341 runs from 360 matches, sits at the top with an average of 43.74 with 23 tons. The prolific left-hander, who was at his best during his final County season for Surrey, had become the first batsman this season to amass 1000 runs in the campaign.

As for Dhoni, he is presently touring with the Indian squad in the Caribbeans for a five-match ODI series against the Windies. India currently lead by 2-1, with the final match slated to be played at Jamaica, on July 6.  

