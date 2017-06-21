close
After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demand return of MS Dhoni as India captain

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 21, 2017 - 17:56
After Anil Kumble-Virat Kohli fiasco, fans demands return of MS Dhoni as India captain

New Delhi: It's true, Mahendra Singh Dhoni is fighting to stay relevant in a bid to prolong his playing career. At 35, the former India captain is entering that phase where he needs to take every step with extra caution. But, then there's what fans want.

After the resignation of head coach Anil Kumble in the most unfortunate manner, many fans have expressed their displeasure towards captain Virat Kohli. There were disputes between the coach and captain, but nobody expected such a deadly fall-out which led to the ouster of Kumble. And section of fans blamed the skipper for the tussle which eventually led to the coach's unceremonious ouster.

Couple it with India's failure to defend the ICC Champions Trophy, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in the final, then fans got more than enough fodder to call for a change in the guard, starting with the captain.

Immediately after Kumble tendered his resignation, fans took to various social media platforms calling Kohli's head, and demanding the return of Dhoni as the captain of India.

It still is a wishful thinking in the part of fans, but giving the captaincy reigns back to Dhoni will not be a bad idea after all. Besides being India's most successful captain, Dhoni has been hailed one of the best man managers.

Here are what fans are asking:

Meanwhile, India A coach Rahul Dravid had urged the Indian cricket board to take a decisive call on the role Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh's roles, keeping in mind the 2019 World Cup.

Dhoni stepped down as the captain of limited-overs' captain in January. He helped India win all three ICC trophies — World Cup, T20 World Cup and Champions Trophy.

MS DhoniAnil KumbleVirat KohliICC Champions TrophyIndia cricketcricket news

