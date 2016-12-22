Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
After being trolled by fans, it would be interesting to see whether Shehzad compares himself with the Indian legend, ever again.
New Delhi: Discarded Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad did the mistake of his life after he compared himself to Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli, who has been on a run-scoring spree across formats in 2016. While the Pakistani right-hander has been often compared with Kohli on basis of his looks, in terms of runs, he is nowhere close to the Indian batsman.
After being dropped from Pakistan's squad for ICC World Twenty20, Shehzad, who has been penalished for several disciplinarian grounds in the past, has been trying his best to impress the selectors.
However, a quote by Shehzad recently, once again gave the fans a reason to have a go at him.
Saj Sadiq, a reputed cricket journalist from Pakistan, recently quoted Shehzad saying that while the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson got a lot of support from their team and fans, he was unlucky in this regard. (ALSO READ: R Ashwin SLAMMED on twitter for not thanking MS Dhoni on being named ICC Cricketer of the Year)
Sadiq’s tweeted "Ahmed Shehzad - If you look at Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson & Joe Root, you will see that unlike me, they all got a lot of support" #Cricket"
Here's how the fans reacted to Shehzad' statement:
@Saj_PakPassion PrimeMinister bana du esy NS ki place pe. Yeah moon or masoor ki daal.
— Aamir Mushtaq (@AMushtaqQA) December 19, 2016
@abdullah_rana @Saj_PakPassion twitter shud have an auto block in typic shehzads name in the same tweet as kohli KW JR.
— Adeel Saya (@adeelsaya) December 19, 2016
@Saj_PakPassion @adeelsaya Shehzad is shameless comparing himself to the other three! Games he did play speaks volumes of his incompetence
— Abdullah Rana (@abdullah_rana) December 19, 2016
@Saj_PakPassion technique hai nai. SR hai nai. Dot ball master hain. Aur baatein Kohli, Root wali
— Umer Chhotani (@umerchhotani) December 19, 2016
@Saj_PakPassion just like u have no support in cricket (according to u) they've no support in selfies
— (@k2khan00) December 19, 2016
