After being trolled by fans, it would be interesting to see whether Shehzad compares himself with the Indian legend, ever again. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 21:06
Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans

New Delhi: Discarded Pakistani cricketer Ahmed Shehzad did the mistake of his life after he compared himself to Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli, who has been on a run-scoring spree across formats in 2016. While the Pakistani right-hander has been often compared with Kohli on basis of his looks, in terms of runs, he is nowhere close to the Indian batsman.

After being dropped from Pakistan's squad for ICC World Twenty20, Shehzad, who has been penalished for several disciplinarian grounds in the past, has been trying his best to impress the selectors.

However, a quote by Shehzad recently, once again gave the fans a reason to have a go at him.

Saj Sadiq, a reputed cricket journalist from Pakistan, recently quoted Shehzad saying that while the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson got a lot of support from their team and fans, he was unlucky in this regard. (ALSO READ: R Ashwin SLAMMED on twitter for not thanking MS Dhoni on being named ICC Cricketer of the Year)

Sadiq’s tweeted "Ahmed Shehzad - If you look at Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson & Joe Root, you will see that unlike me, they all got a lot of support" #Cricket"

Here's how the fans reacted to Shehzad' statement:

 

 

 

 

After such reactions, it would be interesting to see whether Shehzad compares himself with the Indian legend, ever again. 

First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 15:32

