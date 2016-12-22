Fans hit out at Ravichandran Ashwin for forgetting to thank MS Dhoni on ICC achievement
Ashwin's thank you tweet included the names of Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharath Arun.
New Delhi: Soon after Ravichandran Ashwin was named ICC Test Cricketer and Cricketer of the year, he took to twitter and thank few of the most important people in his rise as this year's No. 1 cricketer.
“It is a great feeling I never went after this particular award. I am extremely humbled. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better. Rahul and Sachin are two people who were instrumental in me pursuing my career in cricket. They really motivated me to take the sport up,” Ashwin said after receiving the award.
Ashwin's thank you tweet included the names of Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharath Arun in the two posts that the Indian offie had posted.
I would like to take this day as an opportunity to thank @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli and my parents.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016
There are so many more ppl I need to thank, @coach_rsridhar and our former bowling coach Bharath Arun.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016
Many of his followers and ardent Indian cricket fans were hoping Ashwin would mention MS Dhoni's name as well and since that wasn't the case, twitterati didn't held back their disappointment.
@ashwinravi99 @prithinarayanan @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli @msdhoni I think You Should Thank Mahi Once Now It's Your Wish ..
— RAINA's SAKSHI (@SakshiRMishra) December 22, 2016
@magicumesh @ashwinravi99 He is trying to ignre the man bcz of whm his career started and flourished.. I m ashwin's fan but ths is arrogance
— Shantanu Sharma (@shantanu224) December 22, 2016
@ashwinravi99 What about @msdhoni ?? :(
— Sachin Umesh :) (@magicumesh) December 22, 2016
@ashwinravi99 you thanked everyone except the person who gave you these opportunities from being in CSK to Indian team
MS Dhoni
— Piyush Chawla (@piyushchawla024) December 22, 2016
@ashwinravi99 congratulations u have missed out Dhoni
— Lavanya Mohan (@Lavanyamohan13) December 22, 2016
@ashwinravi99 @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli captain cool?????
— Soundar (@imsoundar21) December 22, 2016
@ashwinravi99 @anilkumble1074 @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @imVkohli no thanks to dhoni, he was the captain when u actually bloomed
— ANKUR GUPTA (@hon786ey) December 22, 2016
@ashwinravi99 @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli congrats sir bt wat abou thanking @msdhoni one who backed you all the way
— Rahul sharma (@itsraahul) December 22, 2016
Fans' criticism of Ashwin can be understood to some extent as MS Dhoni did play a crucial role in his rise to top but it also has to be understood that not everyone's name can be included in a tweet.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: New video of Russian Ambassador's assassination goes viral
- DNA: Analysing Rahul Gandhi's sensational corruption charge against PM Modi
- Woman brutally thrashed in Mainpuri after she asked two men for directions
- Young generation progressing towards a cashless India
- EC to investigate registered fake political parties; 250 parties listed so far on paper
- Good news for Airtel customers - Now enjoy free data for three months
- Amateur video captures Colombian cargo plane crash – Watch
- Detention of fan in India: 'Sad' Shahid Afridi appeals to Narendra Modi to look into matter
- Ahmed Shehzad compares himself with Virat Kohli, gets severely trolled by fans
- Woman molested in busy market in UP's Mainpuri, beaten up with stick for resisting, suffers head injury