Fans hit out at Ravichandran Ashwin for forgetting to thank MS Dhoni on ICC achievement

New Delhi: Soon after Ravichandran Ashwin was named ICC Test Cricketer and Cricketer of the year, he took to twitter and thank few of the most important people in his rise as this year's No. 1 cricketer.

“It is a great feeling I never went after this particular award. I am extremely humbled. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better. Rahul and Sachin are two people who were instrumental in me pursuing my career in cricket. They really motivated me to take the sport up,” Ashwin said after receiving the award.

Ashwin's thank you tweet included the names of Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharath Arun in the two posts that the Indian offie had posted.

I would like to take this day as an opportunity to thank @prithinarayanan @basu2013 @anilkumble1074 @imVkohli and my parents. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016

There are so many more ppl I need to thank, @coach_rsridhar and our former bowling coach Bharath Arun. — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) December 22, 2016

Many of his followers and ardent Indian cricket fans were hoping Ashwin would mention MS Dhoni's name as well and since that wasn't the case, twitterati didn't held back their disappointment.

@magicumesh @ashwinravi99 He is trying to ignre the man bcz of whm his career started and flourished.. I m ashwin's fan but ths is arrogance — Shantanu Sharma (@shantanu224) December 22, 2016

@ashwinravi99 you thanked everyone except the person who gave you these opportunities from being in CSK to Indian team

MS Dhoni — Piyush Chawla (@piyushchawla024) December 22, 2016

@ashwinravi99 congratulations u have missed out Dhoni — Lavanya Mohan (@Lavanyamohan13) December 22, 2016

Fans' criticism of Ashwin can be understood to some extent as MS Dhoni did play a crucial role in his rise to top but it also has to be understood that not everyone's name can be included in a tweet.