Fans hit out at Ravichandran Ashwin for forgetting to thank MS Dhoni on ICC achievement

Ashwin's thank you tweet included the names of Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharath Arun.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 21:07
New Delhi: Soon after Ravichandran Ashwin was named ICC Test Cricketer and Cricketer of the year, he took to twitter and thank few of the most important people in his rise as this year's No. 1 cricketer.

“It is a great feeling I never went after this particular award. I am extremely humbled. It feels great to follow the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid in being named as the ICC Cricketer of the Year. To also win the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year makes it even better. Rahul and Sachin are two people who were instrumental in me pursuing my career in cricket. They really motivated me to take the sport up,” Ashwin said after receiving the award.

Ashwin's thank you tweet included the names of Anil Kumble, Virat Kohli, R Sridhar, bowling coach Bharath Arun in the two posts that the Indian offie had posted.

Many of his followers and ardent Indian cricket fans were hoping Ashwin would mention MS Dhoni's name as well and since that wasn't the case, twitterati didn't held back their disappointment.

Fans' criticism of Ashwin can be understood to some extent as MS Dhoni did play a crucial role in his rise to top but it also has to be understood that not everyone's name can be included in a tweet.

