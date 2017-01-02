Anurag Thakur sacked as BCCI president by SC for 'obstructing' its directions; secretary Ajay​ Shirke out too

New Delhi: The Supreme Court bench headed by Chief Justice of India TS Thakur on Monday took a big call by removing Anurag Thakur as BCCI President, with Ajay Shirke also sacked as the secretary. Anurag, meanwhile, has also been issued showcase notice and faces contempt of court charges for apparently seeking ICC's help in stand against implementing all of the proposed Lodha reforms.

Head of the Lodha Panel, RM Lodha called SC's order understandable, as BCCI were reluctant to accept SC's July order on reforms, hence these consequences were bound to follow. Lodha also added that the order should work as a template for other sports organisations too.

"Why are you trying to mislead the court? If you want to escape perjury charges, you ought to apologise. At every stage you have been trying to obstruct. Everyone wants to go around and continue to hold the post even after 70 years. This is such a lucrative business that everyone wants to go on forever," the court said.

Supreme Court will be replacing the top brass with a panel of administrators and is seeking names before finalising the list on 19th Jan.

Earlier, The Lodha Committee had suggested removal of the BCCI office-bearers and the appointment of GK Pillai in its status report. In the last hearing, amicus curiae and senior lawyer Gopal Subramaniam recommended the names of Pillai with ex-Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai and former Test cricketer Mohinder Amarnath to run the BCCI.

On December 15, the top court had observed Thakur prima facie appears to have committed matter of perjury in relation to demanding an intervention via a letter from the International Cricket Council (ICC) in order to sidestep the implementation of the Lodha committee recommendations.